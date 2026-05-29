AGNC Investment b Aktie
WKN DE: A2ASWX / ISIN: US00123Q3020
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29.05.2026 06:15:00
AGNC Investment Keeps Issuing New Stock. Here's Why That Can Actually Be Good for Shareholders.
AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT). This is a complex niche of the broader REIT sector that requires a bit more research to fully understand. All REITs pay out a material portion of their earnings as dividends to avoid corporate-level taxation, which basically forces them to sell shares to fund their growth. But the mREIT model changes the dynamic of stock sales in an important way.AGNC Investment owns a portfolio of mortgage securities. It manages that portfolio, generating an income stream that it uses to pay its dividend. The dividend yield is a lofty 13.7% today, which is likely what most investors are focused on when they buy the stock. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu AGNC Investment Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th 7 3-4 % Cum Red Perp Pfd Shs Series -B-
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