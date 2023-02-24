|
24.02.2023 08:00:00
Agne Duksiene elected to Management Board of Šiauliu Bankas AB
Šiauliu Bankas AB, company code 112025254, the address Tilžes st. 149, LT-76348 Šiauliai, Lithuania.
At its meeting on 23 February 2023, the Bank's Supervisory Council elected Agne Duksiene as a new member of the Bank's Management Board, who will take up her duties as a member of the Management Board subject to the approval of the supervisory authority.
This change in the composition of the Bank's Management Board is related to the strengthening of the compliance function within the Bank, as well as to the election of new members to replace the resigned members in Q3-Q4 2022.
Agne Duksiene has worked in financial institutions for more than 15 years. She joined the Bank at the beginning of 2022 as the Director of the Compliance Department, who has also been performing the functions of the Chief Compliance Officer (CCO), and from the end of 2022 to the present she has been the Head of the newly established Legal, Compliance and Prevention Division and CCO.
Additional information shall be provided by
Head of HR
Jurgita Simanaviciute, tel. +370 5 203 2263
jurgita.simanaviciute@sb.lt
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bank of Siauliai ABmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Bank of Siauliai ABmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bank of Siauliai AB
|0,63
|-0,32%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAngst vor weiteren Zinssteigerungen: ATX geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt deutlich im Minus -- Wall Street letztlich rot -- Asiens Märkte mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte zwischenzeitliche Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten und schloss im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel noch deutlicher zurück. Die Wall Street notierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost war am Freitag keine einheitliche Tendenz auszumachen.