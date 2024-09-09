|
09.09.2024 15:00:00
Agneta Wallmark resigns from the Board and the Audit Committee of Telia Lietuva
Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter "Telia Lietuva” or "the Company”) received a resignation letter from Agneta Wallmark, a member of the Board and Chair of the Audit Committee, effective as of 20 September 2024. This resignation aligns with Agneta’s forthcoming retirement and departure from Telia Company AB, where she held the position of Head of Group Treasury.
As representative of Telia Company AB that owns 88.15 per cent of Telia Lietuva’s shares and votes, Agneta Wallmark was member of the Board and Chair the Audit Committee of Telia Lietuva from April 2018.
During the forthcoming meeting of the Company’s Board a new member and Chair of the Audit Committee will be elected. Three members of the Board compose the Audit Committee of Telia Lietuva, whereof two are independent members of the Board. The current two-year term of the Company’s Board terminates on 27 April 2025.
Darius Džiaugys,
Head of Investor Relations,
tel. +370 5 236 7878,
e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt
