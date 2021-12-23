Agnico Eagle Mines Sends Home Nunavut Based Workforce Due To Increase In COVID-19 Cases

(RTTNews) - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM, AEM.TO), in an update on an increase in COVID-19 cases at its Nunavut operations, said that it has decided to send home the Nunavut based workforce (Nunavummiut) from the Meliadine, Meadowbank and Hope Bay operations as well as its Nunavut exploration projects.

Since December 18, 2021, there has been a total of 13 presumptive cases at the Company's Meliadine, Meadowbank and Hope Bay operations, Agnico Eagle Mines said in a statement.

According to the company, all Nunavummiut workers currently on site will be sent home and those that are currently off-site will not return to work at this time for a period of at least three weeks. The employees will continue to receive their remuneration during this period.

In addition, Agnico Eagle said it will meet with its Nunavut contractors to discuss implementing similar measures for their Nunavummiut workforce. The company has increased testing protocols at all its Nunavut operations for remaining workers.

Over the next several days, the company will gradually reduce the remaining workforce and activity levels at its Nunavut operations. This reduction in activity is expected to last for the remainder of 2021 and there is expected to be minimal production over this period, Agnico Eagle said.

The company is also reassessing its existing protocols in preparation for a resumption of activities expected in early 2022.