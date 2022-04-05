Agoda data indicates early signs of recovery for Bali following Indonesia's early reopening

DENPASAR, Indonesia, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Indonesia's announcement to re-open its borders to international travelers, digital travel platform Agoda has seen a surge in searches for Bali from neighbouring markets keen to return to one of the region's most popular beach destinations.

Bali ranked the top search destination in Indonesia, while the entire country ranked third as a destination in Asia, following closely behind Thailand and Philippines. Agoda's data also shows searches from Bali's top five international origins markets, namely Australia, United States, Singapore, United Kingdom, and South Korea respectively, with the highest search increase from Australia (220%) and Singapore (200%).

"Pristine beaches and the unique culture and charm of Bali are undoubtedly luring travelers back. Whether visitors are a half-day flight away or just a couple hours to the island, many still consider Bali as a paradise vacation destination and look to get back there as soon as they are able to," said Gede Gunawan, Senior Country Director, Indonesia.

A look at Agoda's searches since Indonesia's reopening provides an interesting glimpse into the preferences of international travelers. Representative of the diverse experiences offered in the Island of Gods, travellers rated a mix of lively, popular spots of Kuta (#1) and Seminyak (#3) interspersed with the quiet lush greenery of Ubud (#2) and the more luxurious watersport haven of Nusa Dua (#4) emerging as their top spots searched to stay.

Under the new border and quarantine guideline (from 23 March 2022), fully vaccinated travelers can now enjoy quarantine-free travel to Indonesia. Guests will need to present a negative PCR test result within 48 hours prior to departure and will need to take another PCR test on arrival in Bali/Indonesia, awaiting their test results at their accommodation. Once negative, travellers are free to roam, explore and travel to other parts of the Indonesia with no need for additional tests. All foreign visitors will need to present proof of health insurance, which includes coverage of COVID-19 medical treatments.

In an effort to further bolster the country's reopening, 42 countries have been granted Visa on Arrival (VOA) exclusively for Bali and 25 countries for Riau Islands, including 14 countries/regions in the APAC region. Visitors to all other parts of Indonesia will need to apply for a Visa before flying.

"The introduction of quarantine-free, test only border openings and the introductions of Visa on Arrival for additional countries is a great initiative that aims to help bring tourists back to Bali and Indonesia. Our data shows that Bali remains an inspiring destination for many looking for that combination of beach, culture and beautiful scenery. At Agoda, we will strive to be a supportive partner to the communities we operate in and continue to work with local authorities to help provide a simplified and hassle-free experience for our customers across their booking journey," added Gunawan.

Notes to editor

Bali's top 5 search origin markets

As of March 2022 Australia United States Singapore United Kingdom South Korea Top 5 searched locations in Bali

As of March 2022 Kuta Ubud Seminyak Nusa Dua Legian

Top 10 Destinations in Asia (Search data for check in date between 1 Jan – 30 September 2022)

Thailand

Philippines

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Vietnam

Japan

Korea

India

Australia

List of VoA available Countries/Regions to enter through Bali (42 countries/regions)

South Africa Brazil United Kingdom Malaysia New Zealand Thailand US Brunei Darussalam Italy Mexico Seychelles Mainland China Saudi Arabia Denmark Japan Myanmar Singapore Tunisia Argentina Philippines German Norway Spain Turkey Australia Finland Cambodia France Sweden UAE Netherlands Hungary South Korea Poland Switzerland Vietnam Belgium India Laos Qatar Taiwan Canada

List of VoA available Countries/Regions to ente r through Riau Islands (25 countries/regions)

Australia Brunei Darussalam Cambodia Canada Mainland China France Germany India Italy Japan Laos Malaysia Mexico Myanmar Netherlands Philippines Saudi Arabia Singapore South Korea Spain Taiwan Thailand United Kingdom United States Vietnam

