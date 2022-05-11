Agoda partners with Visa to offer interest-free credit card instalments across its property bookings

This is part of the company's efforts to diversify payment options to suit all traveller needs

SINGAPORE, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global travel platform Agoda, today announced its partnership with Visa, the world leader in digital payments, to offer interest-free credit card instalments across its booking platform. Agoda will be the first global Online Travel Agency (OTA) to offer this payment option with Visa in the Asia Pacific region.

These instalments can now be exclusively enjoyed by HSBC Bank Malaysia credit card holders. In the coming years, Visa and Agoda will progressively roll out this offering regionwide to locations like Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Philippines, each with respective issuing banks.

"As the world transitions from a pandemic to an endemic state, there is great demand for digital-first experiences to accommodate for changing consumer behaviours and purchasing patterns. At Agoda, we are always looking for innovative ways to help people gain more accessibility – using technology to simplify the search, booking and payment processes. We are happy to be working with a global leader like Visa to empower travellers who might have previously found it inconvenient to pay for their booking in one lump sum, to spread their purchases over multiple payments – allowing for greater flexibility and peace of mind.", said Thi-Mai-Linh Bui, CFO, Agoda.

To enjoy this benefit, Visa card holders will simply need to enter their credit card details at the point of checkout. An instalment option will appear for eligible card holders. Following which, travellers can select their preferred instalment period via Agoda's mobile app and website, with no additional charges or fees.

"The buy now, pay later trend is here to stay, so add instalments to the list of consumer expectations for speed, safety and convenience, even when they're booking their holidays," said Conor Lynch, Head of Consumer Solutions, Asia Pacific, Visa. "We're excited for Agoda to join the growing list of businesses in Asia Pacific giving their customers the ability to pay in instalments. It's particularly great to see instalment payments taking off in the travel industry at the same time people are getting their 'revenge travel' plans underway.'

About Agoda

Agoda helps anyone travel anywhere with its great value deals on a global network of 2.7M hotels and holiday properties worldwide, plus flights, airport transfers and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support.

Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 4,800 staff in 32 markets, dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel even easier.

About Visa

Visa is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agoda-partners-with-visa-to-offer-interest-free-credit-card-instalments-across-its-property-bookings-301545007.html

SOURCE Agoda