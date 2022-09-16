Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
16.09.2022 14:00:00

Agora Announces Speaker Lineup for Annual RTE2022 Conference

Execs from Meta, ByteDance, Spotify, Bose, Sony, LinkedIn, PwC, and more will participate in sessions focusing on the Metaverse, and other top real-time engagement trends

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, today announced the full lineup of speakers for its flagship RTE2022 conference, which is set to take place from October 10 to October 12, 2022. RTE2022 – the world's largest conference exploring real-time engagement (RTE) technologies – will bring together the most influential and innovative leaders in the space to explore the future of interactive live streaming, the Metaverse and XR, social gaming, entertainment and commerce, virtual learning and collaboration, and more.

Agora, Inc. Logo

The conference – which is free and held virtually with a one-day live program in San Francisco – is expected to host approximately 400 in-person participants including exhibits, networking receptions, as well as thousands of attendees from around the world.

"Real-time engagement technology is the most authentic way to stay connected in-person, in digital worlds, and across the metaverse," said Tony Zhao, Agora's CEO and Founder, who will give the keynote speech at RTE2022. "For RTE2022, the theme is Out of This World, and we look forward to bringing together visionaries and experts from all over the globe to tell us how technology has inspired them and how they are reimagining the future of human interaction without boundaries."

This year's RTE2022 conference boasts an impressive and diverse lineup of speakers over its three days, including:

To see the full list of speakers set for RTE2022, please visit https://rte2022.agora.io/page/2201120/speakers.

About Agora 
Agora is the leading Real-time Engagement Platform as a Service (RTE PaaS) company. Agora's mission is to make real-time engagement ubiquitous, allowing everyone to interact with anyone, in any application, anytime and anywhere. Agora's platform provides developers with simple, flexible and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time video and voice engagement experiences into their applications.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agora-announces-speaker-lineup-for-annual-rte2022-conference-301625926.html

SOURCE Agora

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Agora Inc (A) (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Agora Inc (A) (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Agora Inc (A) (spons. ADRs) 4,10 -1,44% Agora Inc (A) (spons. ADRs)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rezessionssorgen und Verfallstag: US-Börsen in Rot -- ATX und DAX beenden Freitagshandel mit klaren Abgaben -- Asiatische Indizes gehen schwach ins Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erlitten zum Wochenausklang deutliche Verluste. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit Abschlägen. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen