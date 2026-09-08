Agor a Aktie
WKN DE: A2P7ZM / ISIN: US00851L1035
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08.09.2026 15:00:11
Agora Brings Conversational AI Into the Physical World at IFA 2026
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Voiceprint, cloning, and MCP bring identity and utility to AI-powered devices.
BERLIN, GERMANY - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 September 2026 - Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a global leader in Real-Time Engagement technology, is showcasing its Conversational AI Platform for Physical AI at IFA 2026, introducing new Voiceprint, Voice Cloning, and Model Context Protocol (MCP) capabilities.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RTJWsFSPcqk
The new capabilities move physical devices beyond rigid voice commands toward AI experiences that converse naturally, recognize users, develop personalities, access external services, and take action.
Giving Physical AI Identity, Personality, and Action
Agora is introducing three capabilities at IFA:
Agora will also showcase R1 4GS, extending conversational AI across Wi-Fi and cellular-connected devices.
From AI Agents to Real-World Devices
At IFA, visitors will experience Agora-powered conversational AI across robots, embodied AI, AI companions, smart home and IoT devices, wearables, vehicles, and industrial robotics.
Agora will exhibit alongside customers and technology partners, including Seeed Studio, Sentino, Espressif, Speedtech, Quectel, IntelPro, Sweekar, Kata Friends, and Robsen , demonstrating how conversational AI is moving from software into products.
"Creating an AI companion like Sweekar requires the conversation to feel as natural and engaging as the physical product itself," said Irving Gao, Founder and CEO of Takway AI, creator of Sweekar. "Agora gives us a strong conversational foundation without requiring our team to build that infrastructure from the ground up. That allows us to move faster and focus our resources on the experiences that differentiate Sweekar—its evolving personality, memory, and the relationship it builds with each user."
Experience Agora at IFA 2026
Visit Agora at Hall 5.2, Booth 509 to experience how conversational AI moves from agent to hardware—and from commands to conversation.
Hashtag: #Agora
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About AgoraAgora (NASDAQ: API) is a global leader in Real-Time Engagement, providing APIs and developer tools for conversational AI, voice, video, interactive live streaming, and chat. Agora is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and serves more than 5,800 organizations worldwide.
News Source: Agora
08/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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