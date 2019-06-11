Agora.io Announces Speakers for AllThingsRTC San Francisco 2019

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora.io, the leading voice, video and live interactive streaming platform, today announced speakers for AllThingsRTC , the premier real-time communications (RTC) event in the U.S., which will take place this Thursday, June 13th at the Parc 55 in downtown San Francisco.

AllThingsRTC will bring together over 400 top technologists, business leaders, and RTC enthusiasts to connect, network, and share knowledge. Attendees will have the option to choose between 'Use Case' and 'Technology' tracks during the full-day event.

Keynote Speaker

The Opening Keynote, which will explore the past, present, and future of AV1, will be given by Debargha Mukherjee, Principal Software Engineer at Google. After earning his Ph.D. in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of California in Santa Barbara, Debargha worked as a Research Scientist at Hewlett-Packard and conducted research on video/image coding and processing. In 2010, he joined Google, where he concentrates on open-source video codec research and development. Debargha has authored/co-authored more than 100 papers on various signal processing topics and holds more than 60 U.S. patents, with many more pending.

Agora.io's own CEO Tony Zhao, COO/CRO Reggie Yativ, and VP of Developer & Ecosystems Virginia Liuwill give the Welcome Keynote.

Featured Speakers

Among the Featured Speakers revealed today are Principal Architect at Microsoft and Co-chair of the W3C WebRTC Working Group Bernard Aboba; founder of Pion WebRTC and Amazon Web Services (AWS) developer Sean DuBois; Vice President of IoT and M2M at T-Mobile Balaji Sridharan; Director of Brand Publishing and Enterprise Social Media at AdobeMatt Rozen; and Principal Product Lead at LinkedIn Live Jessica Chan.

C-Level Executives to Talk RTC

Other speakers who will share the ways they've utilized RTC technology to innovate in their respective fields include Agora.io's Chief Scientist Shawn Zhong; CEO of FORTË Lauren Foundos; CMO of Castbox Tina Kuan; Chief of Product at Rokid Reynold Wu; CEO and founder of Socialive David Moricca; CEO and founder of One Touch Video Chat Carrie Chitsey Wells; CEO and co-founder of Switchboard Live Rudiger J. Ellis; CEO of Comunix, Or Ben Shimon; CEO and founder of AMPLiveEddie Vaca; Founder of Meditation.Live D Sharma; CEO and founder of Bunch Selcuk Atli; CEO and founder of Lightmob Carter Williams; Co-founder of TickTalk Ying Gong; CTO and co-founder of SignalWire Evan McGee; Founder at Learn It Live Sidney Slover; CEO and co-founder of Yondo Tony Jarboe; CEO and founder of Livekick Yarden Tadmor; CEO and founder of Mighteor Elizabeth Giorgi; CTO and co-founder of Wishlife Lei Wang; Technologist at Callstats.io Chad Hart; Co-founder and Chief Scientist at Visionular Zoe Liu; Principal Technical Architect at Mech Mocha Parijat Bandyopadhyay; Software Engineer at Mux Inc.Nick Chadwick; CEO of Deepgram Scott Stephenson; Senior Developer at WebRTC.venturesAlberto Gonzalez Trastoy; and Developer Evangelist at Agora.io Hermes Frangoudis.

Discussing the Future of RTC Technology

"We're excited to welcome speakers from a wide range of industries, professional backgrounds, and companies—from prominent enterprises like Google and Microsoft to disruptive startups behind innovative new products and services. These individuals and their contributions to creating a more connected world are a testament to RTC technology's massive opportunities, which extend far beyond a single industry, product, or use case," says Agora.io's COO/CRO Reggie Yativ. "We look forward to hosting hundreds of attendees from across the country and around the world as they glean insights from some of the top experts in the space."

At AllThingsRTC, innovators, developers, and practitioners from a variety of professional backgrounds will share insights on how they've successfully implemented RTC technology into their products and services, the technical and business challenges they overcame, and what the future holds for RTC technology.

For more information on AllThingsRTC or to get tickets, visit allthingsrtc.org .

About Agora.io

Founded in 2014, Agora.io is a global company with offices in Santa Clara, London, Bangalore, and Shanghai and customers in over 100 countries. Agora.io offers a real-time engagement platform-as-a-service that allows developers to easily embed voice, video, interactive streaming, and messaging for any mobile, web or desktop application and go live globally in a matter of days.

With over 20 billion minutes of monthly usage on our network, Agora.io is trusted by developers and business managers and powers live streaming and video interaction for leading social and enterprise brands across the globe, with use cases in a wide variety of industries such as social, gaming, workflow collaboration, enterprise training & branding, e-commerce, healthcare and more. Agora.io services are backed by an SLA, priced very competitively, and GDPR compliant.

The Agora.io platform is powered by the Agora Software Defined Real Time Network (SD-RTN™), a global delivery network of 200 data centers. SD-RTN™ that dynamically manages the routing of voice and video to overcome severe packet loss incidents and enables seamless, uninterrupted, high-quality real-time streaming delivery across the globe, even in the most remote locations and emerging markets.

For more information, please visit www.agora.io .

