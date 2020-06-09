Agora Partners With DealerSocket to Help Dealers Stay Ahead in the Evolving Industry

ARLINGTON, Texas, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora Data, Inc. (Agora), a Texas-based provider of data, analytics and liquidity solutions for the BHPH automotive industry, announces its integration with DealerSocket's IDMS web-based dealer management system (DMS). This integration will increase dealer visibility into portfolio and loan performance, as well as create access to much-needed capital and cashflow. The addition of DealerSocket further expands the number of Agora integrated DMS partnerships.

"Access to reliable analytics is the difference between success and failure in today's market," stated Agora founder and CEO Steve Burke. "Trying to run a business without all of the information is like trying to build a puzzle without knowing what the picture is — it's possible, but far more difficult."

AgoraInsights is Agora's first of its kind portfolio and loan valuation analytics. It empowers BHPH dealers to manage more effectively their most significant asset, their loan portfolio, and confidently manage liquidity negotiations. By combining this technology with DealerSocket's innovative IDMS, dealers will now have a more holistic picture and greater control of their business operations.

Historically, auto dealers have relied on "book value" guides to buy and sell vehicles. Now, BHPH dealers can leverage AgoraInsights to understand the current value of their loans. Additionally, they gain the ability to compare their underwriting strategies with their industry peers through Agora's benchmarking analytics.

"The partnership with Agora's Insights platform provides incredible opportunities for our dealers to be empowered to better manage their business. More importantly, they gain access to capital through various finance channels," said Jeff McCurry, DealerSocket's vice president of product. "Agora's program is one of a kind and is an exciting addition to the IDMS platform."

For more information, please contact Agora Data, Inc. at (877) 592-4672 or email contactus@agoradata.com.

About Agora Data, Inc.

Founded by industry veterans, Agora Data, Inc. is an Arlington, Texas-based developer of AI-infused financial services software and solutions. Agora was launched in 2017 to improve the lives of every BHPH dealer in the industry, providing access to actionable industry information, robust portfolio analytics, and a reliable source of liquidity/capital. Agora has empowered a community of thousands of BHPH dealers across the nation. Visit AgoraData.com for more information.

About DealerSocket

DealerSocket is a leading provider of software for the automotive industry, offering a suite of seamlessly integrated products to help dealers sell and service vehicles more profitably while improving their customers' experience. DealerSocket's suite of products gives dealers of all sizes advanced Customer Relationship Management (CRM), innovative Digital Retail, Marketing and Websites, robust Vehicle Inventory Management, insightful Analytics Reporting, and solutions to streamline dealer operations such as Desking, Credit Reporting, Compliance, an independent-geared Dealer Management System (DMS), as well as Auto/Mate, a leader in DMS. DealerSocket serves more than 9,000 dealerships and 300,000 users. DealerSocket's software has helped its customers sell more than 100 million vehicles throughout its history. For more information, visit DealerSocket.com, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

