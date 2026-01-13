13.01.2026 08:41:50

AGRANA Reaffirms Full-year Outlook

(RTTNews) - AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft (AGR.VI), on Tuesday reaffirmed its full-year 2025 and 2026 outlook, expecting a significant increase in group EBIT and a moderate decline in revenue, after reporting broadly stable operating profit in the first three quarters.

For the nine months ended November 30, the company reported revenue of 2.49 billion euros, down 7.9 percent from 2.71 billion euros a year earlier.

EBIT slipped 5.3 percent to 48.4 million euros.

EBIT margin was unchanged at 1.9 percent, while profit for the period fell 33.8 percent to 9.6 million euros.

Furthermore, for the full year 2025 and 2026, the company expects group EBIT to rise to between approximately 45 million euros and 60 million euros, with Food & Beverage Solutions remaining the primary earnings driver.

While group revenue is projected to decline moderately.

On Monday, AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft closed trading 1.77% higher at EUR 11.50 on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich stärker
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegen sich im Dienstagshandel zunächst nur wenig. Die Börsen in Fernost weisen am Dienstag überwiegend grüne Vorzeichen aus.
