Agree Realty Aktie
WKN: 890700 / ISIN: US0084921008
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22.10.2026 05:29:25
Agree Realty: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors
On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 21, 2026, Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) announced updated full-year 2026 investment volume guidance of approximately $1.6 billion, reflecting management's adjustment for higher borrowing costs. The real estate investment trust maintains a property portfolio occupied at 99.8%, providing stable rental revenue while leadership recalibrates its capital deployment strategy. Three things management said stand out.
Higher borrowing costs prompted leadership to lower 2026 acquisition guidance to approximately $1.6 billion and to push for higher acquisition cap rates, which represent net initial yields on property purchases. Rather than chasing transaction volume at lower yields, the company is repricing its deal pipeline to protect profit margins.
Development activity offers higher initial returns than standard property purchases, creating a key growth channel in a tight market. The company committed over $255 million across 26 projects in the first nine months of the year through its developer funding platform (DFP), where it funds custom construction for major retail tenants.
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Nachrichten zu Agree Realty Corp.
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19.10.26
|Ausblick: Agree Realty zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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05.10.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Agree Realty legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
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29.07.26
|Ausblick: Agree Realty veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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15.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Agree Realty verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Agree Realty Corp.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Agree Realty Corp.
|59,40
|-0,67%
|Realty Income Corp.
|50,75
|-0,10%