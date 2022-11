Agreement on Maritime Border Line between Israel and Lebanon: TotalEnergies Will Launch Exploration Activities on Block 9

Download the Press Release (pdf - 102 KB) Paris, November 15, 2022 – TotalEnergies and its partner ENI have signed, with the State of Israel, a Framework Agreement to implement the agreement on maritime boundary which has been reached between Israel and Lebanon on October 27, 2022.In Lebanon, TotalEnergies is the operator of the exploration Block 9, and holds a 60% interest, alongside its partner ENI (40%).