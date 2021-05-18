Agricultural Pesticides Market: COVID-19 Focused Report | Evolving Opportunities with ADAMA Ltd. and BASF SE | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The agricultural pesticides market is expected to grow by USD 26.23 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the agricultural pesticides market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The agricultural pesticides market will witness a Negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Agricultural Pesticides Market Participants:

ADAMA Ltd.

ADAMA Ltd. offers agricultural pesticides such as Acemain, Agadi SC, Amnon, and other agricultural pesticides.

BASF SE

BASF SE offers agricultural pesticides such as Zidua that protect the wheat crops from Phalaris.

Bayer AG

Bayer AG offers agricultural pesticides tools such as seeds and traits, Digital Tools, and others to create more choices for farmers to help drive productivity gains faster.

Agricultural Pesticides Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The agricultural pesticides market is segmented as below:

Type

Herbicides



Insecticides



Fungicides



Others

Geography

APAC



South America



Europe



North America



MEA

The agricultural pesticides market is driven by the shrinking arable land. In addition, the increased use of herbicides is expected to trigger the agricultural pesticides market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

