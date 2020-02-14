Agricultural Society of Frederick County Elects 2020 Board of Managers

FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Frederick County Agricultural Society (FCAS), as specified in the by-laws, held their annual life member meeting on December 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Building 9 at the Frederick Fairgrounds. The Frederick County Agricultural Society consists of 250 life member certificate holders that own the Frederick Fairgrounds, where The Great Frederick Fair is held.

During the annual meeting the shareholders elect a Board of Managers for the following year. 220 people attended the annual meeting and elected the following 2020 Board of Managers of the Frederick County Agricultural Society, Inc.:

John Bare

Charles Cramer

Joseph Devilbiss

Robert Frank

Maurice Gladhill

James Grimes

Colby Hubble

Nancy Keller

Jacqui Kreh

John Murphy

Ray Ramsburg

Following the meeting, the new Board of Managers elected officers. Charles B. Cramer of New Market was elected to serve as President, Nancy F. Keller of Keymar as Vice President, Robert Frank of Frederick as Secretary and Maurice Gladhill of Frederick resumes as Treasurer. Anne Rollins was re-elected to serve as legal counsel for the FCAS.

The Great Frederick Fair, Inc. has a separate Board of Directors. Tim Horman serves as legal counsel. All of the FCAS Managers serve on the Fair's Board of Directors, along with Shelly J. Stull of Frederick.

Karen Nicklas was named General Manager. Full time office staff includes Michele Lowe, Jacqui Nigh, Chris Spangler and Alice Stevens. The maintenance team includes Supervisor, Mike Toms; Rusty Riggs and Randy Wiles.

The 158th Great Frederick Fair is scheduled for September 18-26, 2020. Tickets are on sale now:



Friday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m. : TobyMac w/ Ryan Stevenson (Christian), presented by Eddie Mercer Agri-Services

at : TobyMac w/ (Christian), presented by Eddie Mercer Agri-Services Monday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. : Tractor/Truck Pull, presented by Krietz Auto

at : Tractor/Truck Pull, presented by Krietz Auto Saturday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m. : Jon Pardi w/ Drew Parker (Country), presented by DARCARS Toyota of Frederick

at : w/ (Country), presented by DARCARS Toyota of Additional shows will be announced

Reithoffer Shows is offering an Advanced Sale Carnival Ticket: JACK PASS - $30 each: ONE – single admission & carnival ride wristband, valid any one day of the Fair; JACK'S PACK – $110 ($27.50 each) FOUR- single admission & carnival ride wristband. Buy tickets online, http://www.gffair.com/tickets

SOURCE The Frederick County Agricultural Society