Agrios Global Holdings Ltd. Announces Dr. Curt Livesay, Director of Agronomy is Guest Columnist and Webinar Co-host at Cannabis Business Times

VANCOUVER, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Agrios Global Holdings Ltd. (CSE: AGRO) (OTCQB: AGGHF) (FSE: ØSA - WKN-A2N62K) ("Agrios" or the "Company") announces Dr. Curt Livesay, Director of Agronomy at Agrios is featured as a guest columnist in the October 2019 issue of Cannabis Business Times. Additionally, Dr. Livesay will co-host a webinar on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, with Andrea Sparr-Jaswa, Science Editor, of the Cannabis Business Times, and Cannabis Dispensary.

Dr. Livesay serves as the Director of Agronomy at Agrios, a data analytics-driven agriculture technology company advancing the latest innovations in indoor growing science. Agrios provides qualified licencees with advanced automated aeroponic facilities that allow for precise control of growing environments, providing cultivators with lower production costs, higher yields, and consistent premium crops.

Dr. Livesay notes in his column despite the fact that Cannabis sativa L. is a single species, there is some genetic evidence that supports the notion that there are at least two distinct subspecies of the plant, which initially appears to align with the sativa/indica distinction commonly ascribed to cannabis.

During the webinar, Dr. Livesay and Andrea Sparr-Jaswa will discuss sativa and indica chemovars or "strains" and how recent research studies have demonstrated that, contrary to popular belief, visible plant characteristics (e.g., leaf width, plant height) are not unique to either subspecies, and the true subspecies' differentiating characteristics often do not sync with labels attached to them and subsequently presented to the mass market. In addition, because of genetic variability, environmental conditions, and naming practices, cannabis products on the market can create inconsistencies and unpredicatability for patients and consumers, as evidenced by research provided and referenced in Dr. Livesay's column.

Consumers and cannabis growers alike must understand the implications of characterizing the cultivars that are being sold into the legal market. Retailers must know how to position these products for a consumer and patient base that relies on cannabis businesses for education, guidance, accuracy and, consistency.

Dr. Livesay welcomes all interested parties to join the webinar being being held on October 8th, 2019, 1:00 PM EST (10:00 AM PST) click https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4461441454626556429 to register and receive your log in for the session.

