30.06.2021 02:00:00
Agritourism Market during 2021-2025| Featuring Agrotours Inc. and AgTours.US among others|Technavio
NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The agritourism market is set to grow by USD 4.33 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Agrotours Inc., AgTours.US, Diniscor, Domiruth PeruTravel, Innisfail Travel Service Ltd., Liberty Hill Farm, Nokyo Tourist Corp., Quadrant Australia, Star Destinations, and Stita Group are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the growing tourism industry, technological advancements, and the rise in the popularity of outdoor recreational activities will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Agritourism Market 2021-2025 : Segmentation
Agritourism Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Domestic
- International
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Agritourism Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the agritourism market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Agrotours Inc., AgTours.US, Diniscor, Domiruth PeruTravel, Innisfail Travel Service Ltd., Liberty Hill Farm, Nokyo Tourist Corp., Quadrant Australia, Star Destinations, and Stita Group.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Agritourism Market size
- Agritourism Market trends
- Agritourism Market industry analysis
The rapid growth of educational agritourism is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the risks associated with fraudulent vacation rental houses, apartments, and homestays may threaten the growth of the market.
Agritourism Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist agritourism market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the agritourism market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the agritourism market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of agritourism market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Domestic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- International - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Impact of seasonality on agritourism
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Agrotours Inc.
- AgTours.US
- Diniscor
- Domiruth PeruTravel
- Innisfail Travel Service Ltd.
- Liberty Hill Farm
- Nokyo Tourist Corp.
- Quadrant Australia
- Star Destinations
- Stita Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
