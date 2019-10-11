Agrivida Announces Interim CEO

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agrivida, a privately held biotechnology company, today announces the appointment of board member Rajiv Singh as interim CEO with the departure of current CEO Dan Meagher. Meagher has accepted an executive position with a global animal health and nutrition company, and will be transitioning to his new position over the next two to three weeks.

"Rajiv brings outstanding credentials and experience to the post, including an MBA from Harvard and previous experience as CEO at Rabobank North America Wholesale Banking where he developed deep relationships in sectors such as food and agribusiness--plus success in private equity and venture capital as well as mergers and acquisitions," says Ron Meeusen, chairman of the board of directors at Agrivida.

"We are grateful to Dan for his leadership over the past five years," Meeusen continues. "During his tenure, the Agrivida team achieved many milestones, including the successful commercialization of GRAINZYME® Phytase enzyme for use in poultry feeds; the commercial utilization of the product at scale demonstrating greatly improved poultry performance per ton of feed over traditional phytase doses; and most recently, notification from FDA-CVM of GRAS status for GRAINZYME Phytase in swine.

"I'm extremely confident that with Rajiv's leadership, plus the outstanding team we already have in place, the transition to the next phase of the business—from a strong R&D foundation to a commercial operation—will be seamless."

Singh adds, "Having invested in the company and having joined the board recently, I am a strong believer in its business proposition, which is very consistent with my mission of supporting companies that are helping to create a healthier, and more sustainable food system. I am very happy to step in and lead the experienced Agrivida team through this exciting transition."

Furthering its mission of developing industry-changing and innovative products, Agrivida has created an NSP enzyme that is expected to be on the market in 2020. The company also is advancing the groundbreaking use of its technology platform to improve animal health and will be presenting its proof of concept for the first time at the upcoming Poultry Tech Summit Nov. 20-22 in Atlanta.

About Agrivida

Imagine it. Deliver it. Committed to building a better future for everyone, Agrivida scientists are experts in biochemistry, plant biology, molecular biology, agriculture, and nutrition. Dynamically addressing the needs of both animal nutrition and animal health through its unique technology platform, Agrivida is delivering on its promise of innovative new corn products that offer effective, simple, and convenient solutions more sustainably than ever before. The company's corn-based feed additive, GRAINZYME® Phytase, is just the first of many products that will benefit producers of poultry, swine, dairy and beef cattle, and aquaculture. For more information, visit Agrivida.com.

