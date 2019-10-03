AgroFresh Presents Solutions for Entire Fresh Produce Supply Chain at PMA Fresh Summit

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For retailers, wholesalers and ripeners looking to extend shelf life and enhance consumer appeal of fresh produce, AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. ("AgroFresh") (NASDAQ: AGFS), a global leader in produce freshness solutions, will showcase its proven solutions at PMA Fresh Summit Conference & Expo October 17-19 in Anaheim, California.

AgroFresh's comprehensive portfolio of produce freshness solutions includes products and technologies for the entire fresh produce supply chain and a broad range of crops including bananas and avocados. At PMA Fresh Summit 2019, AgroFresh will highlight how its SmartFresh™, RipeLock™ and FreshCloud™ Transit Insights solutions preserve produce freshness and help retailers, wholesalers and ripeners provide the ready-to-eat fruits and vegetables that consumers expect and prefer.

"At AgroFresh, we're focused on providing solutions for the entire fresh produce supply chain and for a broad variety of crops. We're proud to present our comprehensive lineup of freshness solutions at PMA Fresh Summit this year," said Narciso Vivot, director of business diversification at AgroFresh.

AgroFresh's proven SmartFresh technology offers growers and packers exceptional control over the ripening process, resulting in retail-ready produce that remains at optimal ripeness longer. SmartFresh revolutionized the apple industry and now benefits growers and packers looking to extend freshness for avocados, melons and broccoli.

RipeLock leverages the time-tested technology behind SmartFresh in a solution made for ripeners and retailers. RipeLock helps retailers deliver quality bananas that maintain consumer-preferred color and texture longer, encouraging purchase and minimizing food waste.

AgroFresh's integrated FreshCloud platform provides visibility and insight throughout the fresh produce supply chain. FreshCloud Transit Insights offers end-to-end visibility throughout transport that empowers more informed inventory decisions for all types of fresh fruit, including blueberries.

Attendees of PMA Fresh Summit can visit AgroFresh at booth 3920 to learn more about the entire range of AgroFresh's products and services. Or, learn more about AgroFresh's produce freshness solutions by visiting the website.

About AgroFresh

AgroFresh (NASDAQ: AGFS) is a leading global innovator and provider of science-based solutions, data-driven technologies and experience-backed services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. For more than 20 years, AgroFresh has been revolutionizing the apple industry and has launched new innovative solutions in a variety of fresh produce categories from bananas to cherries and citrus to pears. AgroFresh supports growers, packers and retailers by providing post-harvest solutions across the industry to enhance crop values while conserving our planet's resources and reducing global food waste. Visit agrofresh.com to learn more.

