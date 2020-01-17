Agrozen Life Sciences Launches Urban Daze Brand

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agrozen Life Sciences launches the Urban Daze brand and website www.urbandazehemp.com to build on our overall brand strategy and online portfolio within the hemp industry. The Urban Daze brand expands our consumer reach with unique branding elements and a premium hemp product line including craft hemp flower, CBD oil, and CBD caplets. Urban Daze products and brand are supported by our R&D Hemp Cultivation Center and testing laboratory to produce premium craft hemp strains by maximizing cannabinoids and yields.

"The Urban Daze brand is a perfect fit within our overall business strategy and product direction that targets a new and growing audience," states Brian Schroeder, Co-Founder and CEO. "By leveraging our internal assets, we can react quickly to market demands and apply a scientific approach to our hemp plant profiles and product development, creating premium hemp products," he adds.

"With the launch of www.urbandazehemp.com and the Urban Daze brand, we are tapping into a new consumer market to showcase incredible hemp products without any psychoactive effects," states Austin Schroeder, Co-Founder and VP of Operations. "Urban Daze offers outdoor hemp flower, tinctures, caplets, and gummies while our indoor premium craft hemp flower will be marketed under the Urban Daze limited edition product line with a vintage look and feel, calling out premium indoor verses outdoor grown hemp strains," he adds.

To learn more about Urban Daze products or are interested in becoming a dealer, visit www.urbandazehemp.com or call 844.655.6935.

About Agrozen Life Sciences

Agrozen Life Sciences www.agrozen.com conducts research on the cannabis hemp plant and extracts, formulates, markets, and distributes the highest quality health and wellness nutritional supplements. Our product focus is primarily on the therapeutic benefits of the cannabinoids found in the hemp plant such as CBD, CBG, and CBN. Agrozen's specialty line of CBD products for humans are planted, harvested, and then processed using the purest CO2 extraction method to achieve the highest quality hemp oil for our products. All Agrozen and Urban Daze branded CBD products are researched, lab tested, and strictly follow a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP).

