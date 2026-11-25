

EQS Newswire / 25/11/2026 / 20:35 UTC+8

(Hong Kong, November 25, 2026)— AGTech Holdings Limited (“AGTech”or“the Group”, HKEX Stock Code: 8279) today announced its interim results for the six months ended September 30, 2026. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Revenue of the Group for the Six-Month Period amounted to approximately HK$470.7 million (Six months ended September 30, 2025: approximately HK$369.4 million), representing an increase of approximately 27.4% compared to the six months ended September 30, 2025. For the Six-Month Period, revenue contributions were mainly derived from the following businesses: a) Digital payment and related businesses (including commerce enablement and local consumer services and payment-related hardware sales and lease income) Revenue of the digital payment and related businesses increased by approximately 13.6% to approximately HK$168.5 million (Six months ended September 30, 2025: approximately HK$148.3 million). On our services for merchants, the Group continued to provide integrated acquiring, digital tools, marketing, and membership and customer relationship management solutions. Total payment value (“TPV”) for the Six-Month Period increased by approximately 11.1% year-on-year to approximately HK$18.0 billion. Notably, revenue growth outpaced TPV growth, primarily reflecting the growth in revenue from commerce enablement and local consumer services, which increased by approximately 25.8% year-on-year and was not directly linked to TPV. In addition, the overall growth was supported by the approximately 8% year-on-year increase in visitor arrivals from the Chinese Mainland, which translated into higher transaction volumes through the Group’s digital payment channels. b) Full-scale banking business Revenue of the full-scale banking business included interest income of approximately HK$147.4 million (Six months ended September 30, 2025: approximately HK$70.8 million) and fees and commission income (mainly derived from wealth management services) of approximately HK$47.3 million (Six months ended September 30, 2025: approximately HK$19.3 million). Revenue of the full-scale banking business for the Six-Month Period increased by approximately HK$104.6 million to approximately HK$194.7million, primarily underpinned by the expansion of ABM’s customer base and deposits. Notwithstanding the softening of its net interest margins amid a rising interest rate environment, ABM continued to expand its customer base and deposits. As at September 30, 2026, individual users had increased by approximately 36% and customer deposits by approximately 25% from March 31, 2026. Fees and commission income, mainly driven by the growth of the wealth management business, represented another key revenue growth driver for the full-scale banking business. Revenue from wealth management services rose to approximately HK$47.3 million for the Six-Month Period, representing an increase of approximately 145.0% as compared to the corresponding period in 2025. c) Lottery business The lottery business remains a profitable segment that consistently generates stable revenue. There was an overall decrease in revenue by approximately HK$23.6 million to approximately HK$107.4 million for the Six-Month Period, mainly due to the decrease in revenue from sales of lottery hardware by approximately HK$25.1 million. Such decrease was mainly attributable to the cyclical nature of the lottery hardware industry, as the Group’s hardware sales are generally linked to the demand of provincial and municipal sports lottery administration centres, which generally replace their lottery terminals based on the life cycle of such terminals. Operating loss for the Six-Month Period was approximately HK$39.2 million (Six months ended September 30, 2025: approximately HK$41.0 million). The decrease in operating loss by approximately HK$1.8 million was mainly attributable to a combination of the following factors: (i) Operating results of business segments: There was a narrowing of losses in both the full-scale banking business and the digital payment and related businesses. For these two segments, revenue growth outpaced the increase in associated costs and expenses during the Six-Month Period, resulting in a reduction in their combined segment losses by approximately HK$14.5 million. This was offset by a decline in segment profit of the lottery business of approximately HK$16.3 million, which was mainly due to the cyclical nature of the lottery hardware industry. In particular, the aggregate tender volume for sports lottery hardware in the Chinese Mainland decreased during the Six-Month Period as compared to the corresponding period in 2025; and (ii) Other impacts: Among other things, there was a reduction in net other loss of approximately HK$4.9 million as compared to the corresponding period in 2025. The loss for the Six-Month Period was approximately HK$28.1 million (Six months ended September 30, 2025: approximately HK$25.6 million). In addition to the above-mentioned factors, the increase in loss for the Six-Month Period was also attributable to the decrease in finance income by approximately HK$3.0 million to approximately HK$12.3 million (Six months ended September 30, 2025: approximately HK$15.3 million). BUSINESS REVIEW The Group has gradually established a diversified business portfolio comprising digital payment and related services, full-scale banking services, and technology services for the Gold and precious metals trading. The business segments complement one another in customer service, merchant networks, financial services and technological capabilities, forming the foundation for the Group’s continued development of its integrated financial ecosystem. 1. Digital Payment and Related Services (1) Digital Payment Services The Group provides digital payment services to users and merchants through mCard, MPay, and merchants acquiring services. mCard is the most widely used contactless payment card in Macau, with more than 7.0 million cards in circulation as of September 30, 2026. During the reporting period, the Group continued to enrich its mCard portfolio and expand its collaboration models. It launched the 2026 Football mCard and the officially licensed NBA China Games 2026 3D Basketball mCard, and introduced co-branded mCards in partnership with the Macao Light Rapid Transit (LRT) and the chain beverage brand KOI Thé, expanding the application of mCards in transportation, dining and other consumption scenarios. In addition, the Group partnered with ABM and Galaxy Macau to launch co-branded mCards, combining bank account-opening perks with integrated resort spending benefits. This further extended the application of mCards to financial services and travel retail scenarios.

MPay is an e-wallet that supplements mCard by providing an electronic payment tool. MPay has over 1.80 million registered users and is widely used among Macau residents as of September 30, 2026. MPay continued to enhance its product features and expand its local and cross-border payment services : During the reporting period, MPay officially launched the “Balance Transfer to Bank” function, enabling users to transfer their wallet balances into partner bank accounts. This enhances the flexibility and convenience of fund management and further improving MPay’s payment and fund services. In terms of cross-border payments, MPay recorded strong growth momentum, with the number of cross-border payment transactions and the corresponding total payment transaction volume increasing by approximately 46% and approximately 49% year-on-year, respectively, during the reporting period. MPay has supported payments in about 60 countries and regions. MPay also continued to participate in local consumption promotion campaigns and introduce cross-border promotional offers, further enriching users’ spending choices. In addition, MPay continued to explore artificial intelligence (AI) applications and joined as an initial e-wallet partner of Ant International’s Agentic Mobile Protocol (AMP), expanding the application of e-wallets in AI agent payment services.

The Group provides merchants with payment terminals and acquiring services that support multiple payment methods, including Alipay, AlipayHK, WeChat Pay, WeChat Pay HK, Octopus (Hong Kong), UnionPay App and Macau-launched e-wallets under the “Simple Pay” system. Currently, Macau Pass’s acquiring services support tourists from over 10 overseas countries and regions to use their home e-wallets in Macau, enhancing payments for tourists and payment collections for local merchants, and Macau Pass is expanding partnerships with additional overseas e-wallets. In April 2026, Macau Pass launched its self-developed AI payment integration, enabling merchants and developers to complete payment integration via natural language instructions. Beyond payment acceptance, the Group also provides an integrated solution covering acquiring, digital tools, marketing, membership and customer relationship management, helping merchants improve their daily operational efficiency and customer service capabilities. (2) Commerce Enablement and Local Consumer Services Leveraging the user base and merchant network on MPay, the Group provides commerce enablement and local consumer services through embedded features, including mCoin and mPass, extending payment scenarios into consumption, merchant marketing and customer benefits. mPass also provides general ticketing agency, ticketing distribution, and on-site ticketing management services for various cultural, sports, and entertainment events through its business partners. During the reporting period, mPass supported over 50 performances and events in Macau. 2. Full-scale Banking Services ABM is a local full-scale bank in Macau holding a full banking licence. The Bank offers a comprehensive range of financial services to individuals and SMEs, including digital banking services such as account opening, credit services, and savings, as well as wealth management services such as securities brokerage, foreign exchange, account services and insurance agency services. On April 15, 2026, mFinance Holdings Limited (“mFinance”), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into a capital increase agreement with ABM, Xunyi (Macau) Holding Limited and Yinyi (Macau) Investment Limited. Subsequently, upon completion of the Capital Increase in June 2026, the Group’s shareholding in ABM further increased to approximately 67.3%, further strengthening the Bank’s capital foundation and supporting its continued business growth. During the reporting period, the number of individual customers and total deposits of the Bank increased by approximately 85% and 86% year-on-year, respectively, reflecting the continued expansion of its customer base and business scale. During the reporting period, the Bank continued to enrich its financial products and services. It launched long-term time deposit products, while the English version of the Bank’s App was officially launched, further facilitating access to its services for customers with different language backgrounds. In terms of securities services, the Bank introduced U.S. stock options trading services, as well as pre-market and after-hours trading services for U.S. stocks, further enhancing its securities product suite and trading services. In addition, the Bank’s RMB business was approved by the AMCM, with related services covering RMB accounts, RMB cash withdrawals at ATMs and RMB remittances. The Bank will launch these services in due course, subject to the completion of relevant preparatory work. During the reporting period, the Bank also continued to strengthen business synergies with Macau Pass, a subsidiary of the Company. In July 2026, the Bank added a top-up function for mCards to its offline self-service machines. In the same month, the service enabling MPay balance transfers to ABM accounts was launched, further strengthening the integration between payment and banking services. In terms of offline services, the Bank officially launched the “Galaxy Macau and ABM Financial Services Station” in August 2026, providing customers with self-service financial solution and business consultations. This further expanded the Bank’s offline service touchpoints while exploring the integration of financial services with commercial, cultural tourism and daily life scenarios. In addition, in September 2026, the Bank was announced as an official partner of NBA China Games 2026, launching ticket giveaways and other activities centered around the event to explore collaboration models integrating sports intellectual property(IP) with financial services. 3. Lottery Services The Group’s lottery business primarily consists of the sale of lottery terminal equipment to sports lottery administration centers across the Chinese Mainland, and the distribution of lottery products through qualified retail outlets. Demand for lottery hardware is primarily driven by the equipment procurement and replacement cycles of lottery centers in various regions, and is not fully synchronized with the overall sales scale of the lottery market. Meanwhile, the Group continues to provide lottery distribution services and related operational support, including business strategy advice, through qualified retail outlets. 4. Technology Services for the Gold and Precious Metals Trading The Group has entered into a collaboration with HKGX. Leveraging its deep accumulation in digital finance, international business, risk management and platform operations, the Group entered into a technical service agreement with HKGX on January 26, 2026 (as supplemented) (the “Technical Service Agreement”), pursuant to which the Group is exclusively engaged to design, develop, and maintain a secure and reliable electronic trading, clearing and settlement platform for HKGX and its market participants and to provide related technical consulting, system support and services. The platform will integrate spot, futures, digital gold, business-to-consumer(B2C) transactions, a clearing and settlement center, over-the-counter (OTC) trading, membership management and a unified risk control system. It will support both offshore and onshore Renminbi, featuring multi-currency pricing and settlement capabilities, provide multilingual support, and adopt an open and compatible architectural design. The platform aims to enhance market efficiency, connect global investors, and help strengthen Hong Kong’s position as an international gold hub. The Group and HKGX formed a joint venture, namely, HKGX-AGT Corporation Limited (subsequently renamed to Hong Kong Gold Exchange Trading System Limited (“HKGXTS”) after obtaining the relevant approvals), in March 2026 to further implement the Technical Service Agreement. The purpose of HKGXTS is to design, develop, operate and maintain a secure and stable electronic trading, clearing and settlement platform for the users and other customers of HKGX and its subsidiaries. The Group is responsible not only for the design and development of the platform, but also for its maintenance, and the provision of related technical consulting, operation and system support and services. The Group has commenced the development of the platform as at the date of this announcement. Upon completion, all existing bullion trading, clearance, settlement and related electronic activities of HKGX are expected to migrate to the platform. Subject to the progress of development, testing results and implementation readiness, the platform is currently targeted to be launched and commercialised in the first quarter of 2027. -End- ABOUT THE GROUP AGTech, as a member of the Alibaba Group, was incorporated in Bermuda and its Shares are listed on GEM (Stock Code: 8279). The Company is included as a constituent stock in the MSCI World Micro Cap Index. As a comprehensive financial technology group, AGTech’s core businesses are broadly divided into four principal categories: 1. Digital Payment and Related Services: (1) Digital Payment Services: (i) mCard (ii) MPay (iii) Merchants acquiring services 1 (2) Commerce Enablement and Local Consumer Services: Lifestyle services, culture and entertainment services, marketing technology services for merchants and e-commerce platform 2. Full-scale Banking Services: (1) Digital banking services for individuals and SMEs 2 (2) Wealth management services 3 3. Lottery Services 4 4. Technology Services for the Gold and Precious Metals Trading 1 This service also includes the business line previously presented under “payment-related hardware supply”. 2 This service includes deposits, loans, cross-border e-commerce/supply chain financing, etc. 3 This service encompasses the business lines previously presented under “internet securities investment, account services, insurance agency services, and customer self-service banking outlet”. The service currently includes securities brokerage services, foreign exchange services, account services and insurance agency services. 4 This service includes lottery hardware sales, offline lottery distribution, as well as other integrated services. For more details, please visit www.agtech.com 25/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

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