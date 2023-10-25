Ahara Launches Free Option For AI Driven Personalized Nutrition Plan

Empowering Individuals to Take Control of Their Health By Removing Financial Barriers Ahara makes Their Product Accessible to Everyone

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AHARA , a leader in precision nutrition and the only evidence-based, food-first nutrition plan, has launched a free version of its leading personalized nutrition plan, empowering all individuals to take control of their health. This initiative reinforces Ahara's commitment to making customized precision nutrition preventative health plans accessible to individuals and empowering them to improve their health through a personalized food-first approach.

The Ahara Basic free plan offers users an opportunity to harness AHARA's data-driven health insights without any financial barrier. With the Basic Plan, users can access a scientifically based questionnaire that delivers personalized information on the key nutrients their body needs and a practical way to achieve their nutrition goals without an in-person doctor visit or the large price tag attached.

"Ahara has streamlined the path to embracing a nutrition-focused lifestyle while concurrently slowing one's biological age," said Dr. Melina Jampolis, Co Founder and Chief Medical Officer. "The days of embarking on unconventional and extravagant health experiments are long behind us. With a quick nutritional assessment, consumers can discover the precise nutrients tailored to their body's unique requirements, all without the necessity of an in-person doctor's visit or exorbitant expenses."

"Using Ahara gives each user a personalized nutrition guide that is practical and grounded in the latest science. This is a powerful tool for preventing disease and chronic illness." said Julie Wainwright, Co-founder and CEO. "By leveraging the power of multi-omic inputs from the health questionnaire, genetic, epigenetic and biomarker testing, Ahara fuses technology, nutritional science and data science to deliver a proprietary personalized nutrition solution like no other."

Key Features of the AHARA Basic Plan Include:

Personalized Health Assessments: Users can access comprehensive insights to their health based on individual data and receive custom health focus options targeting their heart, gut, brain, metabolism, immunity or age.

Nutritional Guidance: Personalized nutrition plans featuring nutrient-specific meals, recipes, shopping lists, and dining-out menu-scan to ensure an individual gets the proper nutrients whenever and wherever they eat.

Lifestyle Recommendations: Users get actionable advice on lifestyle changes that positively impact their well-being and make these changes sustainable.

Progress Tracking: Users get access to the mobile app to measure results and improvement tracking through quarterly and annual retesting and the app's AI features that work to understand users' unique eating patterns better.

To sign up for the free AHARA Basic Plan and embark on a personalized health journey, visit www.AHARA.com .

About AHARA

AHARA provides personalized nutrition for optimal health and longevity. Leveraging the latest scientific, evidence-based research combined with users' personal data, its proprietary algorithm provides personalized recommendations for food and supplements. The venture-backed, female-founded consumer health tech company is the brainchild of physician nutrition specialist Dr. Melina Jampolis and serial tech entrepreneur Julie Wainwright. www.ahara.com

Media Contact:

Chelsea Kershaw

Natural Brand Partners

chelsea@naturalbrandpartners.com

(909) 573-7237

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ahara-launches-free-option-for-ai-driven-personalized-nutrition-plan-301966781.html

SOURCE Ahara