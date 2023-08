Ahead of time compilation proposed for the JVM

The Java Virtual Machine, renowned for the “write once, run anywhere” portability of Java programs, is being considered for ahead-of-time (AOT) compilation, which would enable faster startup and baseline execution of Java programs.A recent OpenJDK draft proposal would enhance the JVM with the ability to load Java applications and libraries already compiled to native code. The proposal addresses performance issues that result from Java’s customizable, three-stage execution model, which involves many iterations of optimization and de-optimization. This dynamic process also means that code warmup can take a long time , causing performance issues in applications. These performance issues are sometimes critical and therefore unacceptable, the proposal states.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel