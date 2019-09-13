Ahold Delhaize and Hanshow Technology announce partnership to enhance digital customer experience

Zaandam, the Netherlands, September 13, 2019 - Ahold Delhaize today announced a strategic partnership with Hanshow Technology to introduce digital in-store applications for its European brands. As a first step in this collaboration, the brands will deploy Hanshow’s electronic shelf labels across their store networks. In addition, Ahold Delhaize and Hanshow will set up a Joint Innovation Lab to develop new in-store functions and capabilities.

Ahold Delhaize and Hanshow started collaborating in early 2018 with electronic shelf labels (ESL) in stores at Delhaize Belgium and Albert Heijn in the Netherlands. ESL allows customers to easily obtain product information and pay conveniently with mobile phones or Near Field Communication (NFC) cards, it also allows for quicker and more dynamic pricing methods such as automated price reductions for items close to expiration date. This partnership has been extended and intensified so that the two companies will now collectively develop new digital solutions for all Ahold Delhaize’s European brands.

The first step in the extended partnership is for Hanshow to supply ESL to all Ahold Delhaize’s European brands in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxemburg, Greece, Czech Republic, Serbia and Romania. In the Joint Innovation Lab, Hanshow and Ahold Delhaize will develop other digital innovations such as frictionless payment, in-store navigation and in-store advertising.

As part of the collaboration, Hanshow will move its European head office to the Amsterdam region, close to the Ahold Delhaize office. This move will allow both teams to work closely together and simultaneously develop and test new solutions.

"The digital applications we will develop through this partnership will enhance the customer experience in our stores and allow us to operate more efficiently,” said Wouter Kolk, CEO Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia. "Hanshow offers best in class in-store applications and know-how, and we have been very pleased with their contribution to the mobile phone scan and pay service ‘YesWeScan’ at Delhaize and with the first wave of installed ESL at Albert Heijn. This is an important step for Ahold Delhaize and our local brands to offer an easy and attractive shopping experience to our customers.”

"We are grateful for the trust Ahold Delhaize has placed in us and appreciate its vision and consistent commitment to driving change. Retail stores are undergoing a fundamental transformation as digital and mobile reshape the customer journey, bringing together customers, store associates, products and the store itself,” said Shiguo Hou, Executive Chairman and CEO of Hanshow Technology.

Cautionary notice

This communication includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Words or expressions such as introduce, will, develop, allows, enhance or other similar words or expressions are typically used to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and that may cause actual results of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (the "Company”) to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the Company’s public filings and other disclosures. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Company’s management and assumptions based on information currently available to the Company’s management. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Attachment