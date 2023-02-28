Ahold Delhaize announces the nomination of a new member to its Supervisory Board

Zaandam, the Netherlands, February 28, 2023 – Ahold Delhaize today announces the nomination of Julia Vander Ploeg for appointment to Ahold Delhaize’s Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board will propose the appointment to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders on April 12, 2023.

Julia Vander Ploeg is an American National and currently on the board of directors of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR), serving on both the audit and compensation committees, and is a director of Neighborly Inc. In her past operating role experience, Julia served as Senior Vice President, Global Head of Digital and Technology for Hyatt Hotels Corporation from 2018 to 2022, where she was responsible for digital and technology strategy. Prior to that, Julia led a significant digital transformation effort of Volvo Car Corporation’s consumer and enterprise digital business plans, and was previously Vice President of Digital for McDonald’s U.S.A., where she designed and hired the organization’s first native digital team to launch mobile ordering at 14,000 restaurants in North America.

Peter Agnefjäll, Chair of the Supervisory Board: "We are delighted to propose Julia Vander Ploeg for appointment to the Supervisory Board. Julia is a seasoned executive and will bring extensive relevant experience from a number of international and dynamic companies to Ahold Delhaize. Julia is a digital and e-commerce business leader and has led significant digital transformation efforts during her career.”



Furthermore, Bala Subramanian, who has served on Ahold Delhaize’s Supervisory Board since April 14, 2021 will be stepping down from the Ahold Delhaize Supervisory Board per the AGM on April 12, 2023.



Peter Agnefjäll: "We would like to thank Bala for his valuable contributions over the past two years to Ahold Delhaize. We wish him all the best in his new executive role as EVP & Chief Digital and Technology Officer for UPS.”





