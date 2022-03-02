|
02.03.2022 16:26:57
Ahold Delhaize issues convocation for 2022 Annual General Meeting of shareholders
Zaandam, the Netherlands, March 2, 2022 – Ahold Delhaize today issues the convocation of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), which will be held on April 13, 2022. The convocation, the agenda (including explanatory notes), and other relevant documentation for the AGM are available via this link.
The 2021 Annual Report will be on the agenda of the AGM and is available here.
- Ends -
Cautionary notice
This communication includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Words and expressions such as 2022, will, have, need, commitment, strategy, target, 2040, belief, ambition, by, 2025, long-term, plan(s), growth or other similar words or expressions are typically used to identify forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and that may cause actual results of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (the "Company”) to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the Company’s public filings and other disclosures. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Company’s management and assumptions based on information currently available to the Company’s management. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.
For more information:
- Press office: +31 88 6595134 / media.relations@aholddelhaize.com
- Investor relations: +31 88 659 5213
- Social media: Instagram: @Ahold-Delhaize | LinkedIn: @Ahold-Delhaize | Twitter: @AholdDelhaize
About Ahold Delhaize
Ahold Delhaize is one of the world’s largest food retail groups and a leader in both supermarkets and e-commerce. Its family of great local brands serves 55 million customers each week, both in stores and online, in the United States, Europe, and Indonesia. Together, these brands employ more than 413,000 associates in 7,452 grocery and specialty stores and include the top online retailer in the Benelux and the leading online grocers in the Benelux and the United States. Ahold Delhaize brands are at the forefront of sustainable retailing, sourcing responsibly, supporting local communities and helping customers make healthier choices. The company’s focus on four growth drivers – drive omnichannel growth, elevate healthy and sustainable, cultivate best talent and strengthen operational excellence – is helping to fulfil its purpose, achieve its vision and prepare its brands and businesses for tomorrow. Headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands, Ahold Delhaize is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels stock exchanges (ticker: AD) and its American Depositary Receipts are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. and quoted on the OTCQX International marketplace (ticker: ADRNY). For more information, please visit:www.aholddelhaize.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)mehr Analysen
|17.02.22
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.02.22
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.02.22
|Ahold Delhaize Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|16.02.22
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.02.22
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.02.22
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.02.22
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.02.22
|Ahold Delhaize Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|16.02.22
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.02.22
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.02.22
|Ahold Delhaize Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.01.22
|Ahold Delhaize Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.11.21
|Ahold Delhaize Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|13.08.21
|Ahold Delhaize Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.08.21
|Ahold Delhaize Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.11.21
|Ahold Delhaize Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|17.02.21
|Ahold Delhaize Hold
|UBS AG
|12.10.20
|Ahold Delhaize Hold
|UBS AG
|06.08.20
|Ahold Delhaize Hold
|UBS AG
|19.05.20
|Ahold Delhaize Hold
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.02.22
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.02.22
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.02.22
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.02.22
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.02.22
|Ahold Delhaize Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|27,18
|0,89%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg im Fokus: Wall Street schlussendlich im Minus -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX fällt letztlich weit zurück -- Asiens Börsen waren mehrheitlich auf Erholungskurs
Der heimische Markt zog am Donnerstag kräftig an, während der deutsche Leitindex wieder unter Druck stand. Die US-Märkte notierten am Donnerstag in Rot. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkte gab es am Donnerstag indes keine einheitliche Tendenz.