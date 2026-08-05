Ahold Delhaize Q2 Profit, Underlying EBITDA Drop, Sales Edge Up; Confirms FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Ahold Delhaize N.V. (ADRND.PK, AHODF.PK, AD.AS), a Dutch food retail and wholesale holding company, on Wednesday reported a decline in net earnings in its second quarter, with a slight drop in Underlying EBITDA, despite slightly higher net sales. Further, the company reiterated guidance for fiscal 2026.

In the second quarter, net income was 526 million euros, down 4.2 percent from 548 million euros last year, while earnings per share remained flat at 0.60 euro.

Underlying income per share was 0.63 euro, down from prior year's 0.65 euro.

Underlying EBITDA was 1.795 billion euros, down 0.6 percent from 1.806 billion euros a year ago. Underlying EBITDA margin was 7.7 percent, compared to 7.8 percent a year ago.

Net sales edged up 0.3 percent to 23.165 billion euros from last year's 23.092 billion euros. On a constant currency basis, sales grew 1.9 percent, with comparable sales growth excluding gasoline of 1.2 percent.

Ahold Delhaize's comparable sales excluding gasoline increased 0.8 percent in the U.S.

Further, the company announced 2026 interim dividend of 0.51 euro, same as last year.

Looking ahead for the 53-week fiscal 2026, the company continues to project mid- to high-single-digit underlying earnings per share growth at constant exchange rates, and underlying operating margin of around 4 percent.

In fiscal 2025, underlying earnings per share were 2.67 euros and underlying operating margin was 4 percent.

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