Ahold Delhaize Q4 Profit Climbs, Lifts Dividend; Sees Earnings Growth In FY26

(RTTNews) - Ahold Delhaize N.V. (ADRND.PK, AHODF.PK), a Dutch retail and wholesale holding company, on Wednesday reported significantly higher profit in the fourth quarter amid slightly higher sales. Further, the firm lifted dividend, and issued fiscal 2026 outlook, expecting growth in underlying earnings.

In the fourth quarter, net income surged 51.8 percent to 577 million euros from last year's 380 million euros. Earnings per share were 0.65 euro, up 56.4 percent from 0.41 euro a year ago.

Underlying earnings per share were 0.73 euro, compared to 0.69 euro last year.

Underlying operating income grew 3.8 percent year-over-year to 994 million euros, and underlying EBITDA improved 1.9 percent to 1.88 billion euros. Underlying EBITDA margin grew to 8 percent from 7.9 percent last year.

Net sales for the quarter edged up 0.9 percent to 23.490 billion euros from 23.276 billion euros a year ago. At constant exchange rates, sales grew 6.1 percent.

Comparable sales excluding gasoline increased 2.5 percent, up 2.7 percent in the U.S. and 2.4 percent in Europe.

Online sales grew 9.1 percent and net consumer online sales increased 9.4 percent.

Further, the company proposed a cash dividend of 1.24 euros for the full year 2025, which is a 6 percent increase over 2024. If approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders, a final dividend of 0.73 euro per share will be paid on April 23.

Looking ahead for the 53-week fiscal 2026, the company projects mid- to high-single-digit underlying earnings per share growth at constant exchange rates, and underlying operating margin of around 4 percent.

In fiscal 2025, underlying earnings per share were 2.67 euros and underlying operating margin was 4 percent.

