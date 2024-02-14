Ahold Delhaize Q4 Results Down, Sees Flat Underlying EPS In FY24; Lifts Dividend

(RTTNews) - Ahold Delhaize N.V. (ADRND.PK, AHODF.PK), a Dutch retail and wholesale holding company, on Wednesday reported weak profit and net sales in its fourth quarter.

Further, the company proposed a cash dividend of 1.10 euros for fiscal year 2023, a 4.8 percent increase compared to 2022, and in line with dividend payout policy.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company projects underlying earnings per share at around 2023's 2.54 euros, and underlying operating margin of =4.0 percent.

For the fourth quarter, IFRS net income was 451 million euros, down 44.2 percent from 809 million euros last year. Earnings per share were 0.47 euro, a decline of 42.2 percent from last year's 0.82 euro.

Underlying earnings per share was 0.73 euro, compared to 0.72 euro a year earlier.

Group net sales were 23.02 billion euros, down 1.4 percent from 23.36 billion euros a year ago. Net sales increased 1.9 percent at constant exchange rates.

Comparable sales excluding gas increased 1.8 percent for the Group, with a decline of 1.0 percent in the U.S. and an increase of 6.5 percent in Europe.

