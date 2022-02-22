|
22.02.2022 08:00:00
Ahold Delhaize share buyback update
Zaandam, the Netherlands, February 22, 2022 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 2,346,305 of its common shares in the period from February 14, 2022 up to and including February 18, 2022. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 27.19 per share for a total consideration of € 63.8 million. These repurchases were made as part of the € 1 billion share buyback program announced on November 15, 2021.
The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 5,372,305 common shares for a total consideration of € 153.5 million.
Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from https://www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-buyback-programs/2022/
This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)mehr Analysen
|17.02.22
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.02.22
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.02.22
|Ahold Delhaize Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|16.02.22
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.02.22
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.02.22
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.02.22
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.02.22
|Ahold Delhaize Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|16.02.22
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.02.22
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.02.22
|Ahold Delhaize Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.01.22
|Ahold Delhaize Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.11.21
|Ahold Delhaize Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|13.08.21
|Ahold Delhaize Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.08.21
|Ahold Delhaize Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.11.21
|Ahold Delhaize Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|17.02.21
|Ahold Delhaize Hold
|UBS AG
|12.10.20
|Ahold Delhaize Hold
|UBS AG
|06.08.20
|Ahold Delhaize Hold
|UBS AG
|19.05.20
|Ahold Delhaize Hold
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.02.22
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.02.22
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.02.22
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.02.22
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.02.22
|Ahold Delhaize Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|26,14
|-0,59%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerschärfung im Ukraine-Konflikt: ATX und DAX stürzen zur Eröffnung ab -- Asiatische Indizes fallen
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt beginnt der Handel am Dienstag mit tiefroten Kursen. An den Börsen in Fernost sind am Dienstag ebenfalls starke Verluste zu sehen.