|
05.04.2022 08:00:00
Ahold Delhaize share buyback update
Zaandam, the Netherlands, April 5, 2022 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 750,000 of its common shares in the period from March 28, 2022 up to and including April 1, 2022. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 29.06 per share for a total consideration of € 21.8 million. These repurchases were made as part of the € 1 billion share buyback program announced on November 15, 2021.
The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 9,726,133 common shares for a total consideration of € 273.8 million.
Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from https://www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-buyback-programs/2022/
This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.
