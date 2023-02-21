|
21.02.2023 08:00:00
Ahold Delhaize share buyback update
Zaandam, the Netherlands, February 21, 2023 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 580,000 of its common shares in the period from February 13, 2023 up to and including February 17, 2023. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 28.64 per share for a total consideration of € 16.6 million. These repurchases were made as part of the € 1 billion share buyback program announced on November 9, 2022.
The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 4,412,795 common shares for a total consideration of € 122 million.
Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from https://www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-buyback-programs/2023/
This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)mehr Analysen
|21.02.23
|Ahold Delhaize Buy
|UBS AG
|16.02.23
|Ahold Delhaize Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.02.23
|Ahold Delhaize Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.02.23
|Ahold Delhaize Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.02.23
|Ahold Delhaize Buy
|UBS AG
|21.02.23
|Ahold Delhaize Buy
|UBS AG
|16.02.23
|Ahold Delhaize Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.02.23
|Ahold Delhaize Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.02.23
|Ahold Delhaize Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.02.23
|Ahold Delhaize Buy
|UBS AG
|21.02.23
|Ahold Delhaize Buy
|UBS AG
|16.02.23
|Ahold Delhaize Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.02.23
|Ahold Delhaize Buy
|UBS AG
|15.02.23
|Ahold Delhaize Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.02.23
|Ahold Delhaize Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.11.21
|Ahold Delhaize Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.02.23
|Ahold Delhaize Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.02.23
|Ahold Delhaize Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.02.23
|Ahold Delhaize Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.01.23
|Ahold Delhaize Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|14.12.22
|Ahold Delhaize Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|30,07
|0,00%