Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
21.02.2023 08:00:00

Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

Zaandam, the Netherlands, February 21, 2023 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 580,000 of its common shares in the period from February 13, 2023 up to and including February 17, 2023. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 28.64 per share for a total consideration of € 16.6 million. These repurchases were made as part of the € 1 billion share buyback program announced on November 9, 2022.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 4,412,795 common shares for a total consideration of € 122 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from https://www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-buyback-programs/2023/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)mehr Analysen

21.02.23 Ahold Delhaize Buy UBS AG
16.02.23 Ahold Delhaize Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
16.02.23 Ahold Delhaize Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.02.23 Ahold Delhaize Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
15.02.23 Ahold Delhaize Buy UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) 30,07 0,00% Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Protokoll: Chinas Börsen etwas leichter
An den Märkten in Fernost geht es am Donnerstag leicht abwärts. Der Handel in Japan ruht derweil.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen