|
01.11.2022 08:00:00
Ahold Delhaize share buyback update November 1, 2022
Zaandam, the Netherlands, November 1, 2022 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 871,793 of its common shares in the period from October 24, 2022 up to and including October 28, 2022. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 27.97 per share for a total consideration of € 24.4 million. These repurchases were made as part of the € 1 billion share buyback program announced on November 15, 2021.
The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 31,385,626 common shares for a total consideration of € 854 million.
Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from https://www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-buyback-programs/2022/
This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.
|19.10.22
|Ahold Delhaize Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.10.22
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.10.22
|Ahold Delhaize Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|17.10.22
|Ahold Delhaize Buy
|UBS AG
|14.10.22
|Ahold Delhaize Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
