Swiss Re Aktie
WKN DE: A1H81M / ISIN: CH0126881561
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25.09.2026 10:00:03
AI and supply chains open new pathways to systemic stress as risks become more interconnected, find Swiss Re Institute and LSE
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Swiss Re Ltd
/ Key word(s): Scientific publication
Zurich/London, 25 September 2026 – Risks are becoming increasingly interconnected, creating new pathways through which relatively contained shocks can ripple faster and further through the economy. New joint analysis by Swiss Re Institute and LSE finds 24% more links between risks reported by 91 Fortune-100 companies than in 2019, with AI and supply chains emerging as key points of connection.
The findings point to a broader shift in systemic risk as threats increasingly interact across financial, digital, natural-hazard and socio-economic systems. The severity of the next systemic crisis may depend less on the size of the initial shock than on where it hits and how widely its effects spread. Growing dependence on common suppliers, technology platforms and critical infrastructure means disruption in one area can increasingly cascade into seemingly unrelated parts of the economy.
Jérôme Haegeli, Group Chief Economist and Head of Swiss Re Institute, said: "Interconnected risks leave less room for error, while governments in many advanced economies have less room to respond. High debt and constrained policy buffers mean resilience cannot start when a crisis hits – it has to be built beforehand, by reducing critical dependencies, strengthening buffers and preserving the capacity to transfer risk."
Ivan Gonzalez, Chief Executive Officer of Corporate Solutions at Swiss Re, said: "A company may look diversified until you discover that its suppliers, technology providers and customers depend on the same infrastructure. One disruption can therefore affect more parts of a business than expected. Understanding those dependencies may help companies reduce concentrations, strengthen resilience and decide which risks they can absorb and which they need to transfer."
AI could change how the next systemic crisis unfolds
Jón Daníelsson, Director of the Systemic Risk Centre and Reader in Finance at LSE, said: "We tend to prepare for the last crisis and try to predict the trigger for the next. But systemic crises are defined by what happens after the shock, and AI could fundamentally change that dynamic. If institutions increasingly use similar models and react at machine speed, a containable shock can become systemic before there is time to respond. The challenge is not to predict the next crisis, but to be prepared for shocks we cannot foresee."
Supply chains are another key point of connection between risks. Geopolitical tensions, tariffs, climate events, pandemics and cyberattacks can all interact and reinforce one another through supply networks, creating multiple pathways for disruption to spread across companies and sectors.
Natural hazards can turn local disruption into wider risk
Less room to contain the next systemic crisis
Jean-Pierre Zigrand, Director of the Systemic Risk Centre and Associate Professor of Finance at LSE, said: "Connections can make the system more resilient when they genuinely spread risk. But common dependencies can turn those same connections into channels that amplify shocks. The challenge is to preserve the benefits of being connected without concentrating risk in the same places."
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|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Swiss Re Ltd
|Mythenquai 50/60
|8022 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 (0) 43 285 71 71
|E-mail:
|Media_Relations@swissre.com
|Internet:
|www.swissre.com
|ISIN:
|CH0126881561
|Valor:
|12688156
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2404798
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2404798 25.09.2026 CET/CEST
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