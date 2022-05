AI and the Metaverse: 2 Big Reasons to Buy Meta Platforms Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The last six months have been tumultuous for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB). Stock in the Facebook parent company has declined 47% from its all-time high amid a broader sell-off in the tech sector, in addition to a fourth-quarter 2021 result that wasn't well received by investors. In response, CEO Mark Zuckerberg highlighted a series of long-term initiatives in the company's first-quarter conference call of 2022, and he reminded investors that it's not the first time his company has evolved to suit new ways that users are engaging with the digital world. Thanks to new, advanced technologies, the future might be brighter than ever for the social media giant. Here's why. Continue reading