Ai Holdings Aktie

Ai Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
20.02.2026 06:15:00

AI Bust or a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity for This Software Stock?

It's no secret that the stock prices of many software companies have come under pressure over the last year. It's not just that investor focus has shifted toward stocks like Nvidia and other artificial intelligence (AI)-related companies; there's also fear that AI poses a threat to industrial software companies like PTC (NASDAQ: PTC).When compounded with the slowing growth in PTC's key metric -- the annual run rate (ARR) -- the stock's 10% decline over the last year is understandable. However, I think the market is wrong, and this is a great buying opportunity.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corp

mehr Nachrichten