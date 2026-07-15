Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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15.07.2026 12:24:00
AI Chip Spending Is Projected to Hit $1.6 Trillion by 2030. Here Are the Stocks Positioned to Capture Much of It.
Consulting firm McKinsey expects semiconductor spending to reach approximately $1.6 trillion by 2030 as a base case. That would be up from $775 billion in 2024, and would amount to a compound annual growth rate of 13% over that period.Not surprisingly, the AI megatrend is the tailwind behind much of that forecast increase, particularly when it comes to leading-edge chips and the high-bandwidth memory (HBM) markets. This means that a small number of companies will reap much of the gain from that growth.Knowing that, investors should watch the following three semiconductor stocks closely.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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