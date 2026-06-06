AMD Aktie

AMD für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
06.06.2026 20:52:00

AI Chip Stocks Sold Off This Week. Is AMD a Buying Opportunity or a Falling Knife?

Semiconductor stocks took a hit this week. The selling began with Broadcom, whose latest quarterly report lacked the wow factor investors had hoped for. That was enough to pull much of the group lower, from Nvidia on down, after a stretch in which chip stocks had run to record highs.Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) got swept up in the downdraft, slipping from the all-time high it set in early June. There was no company-specific news behind the move; the stock simply traded down with its peers. So, for investors eyeing the pullback, the question is whether this is a chance to buy one of the better-positioned artificial intelligence (AI) names or a falling knife best left alone.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.

mehr Nachrichten