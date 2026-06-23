Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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23.06.2026 14:30:00
AI Chip Stocks Take a Hit as Sector Faces Broad Sell-Off. Is This Company a Buy?
There's a specific feeling that comes with watching a stock you believe in fall 20% in five days. It's not panic, exactly; it's more like the ground shifting beneath something you were certain about. The AI chip sector gave investors that feeling in the first week of June 2026. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index dropped 10.3% in a single session on June 5 -- its worst day since March 2020 -- wiping out more than $1.3 trillion in market value across the sector. Broadcom missed its AI revenue whisper number by roughly $1.2 billion. A stronger-than-expected jobs report killed hopes for a rate cut. Two data points, and suddenly a sector that had run 75% year to date looked fragile. Marvell Technology's (NASDAQ: MRVL) stock price fell 20% over those two days. If you were holding it, that number landed like a punch. But the business underneath that number really didn't change at all. Most investors know Nvidia makes AI chips. Fewer know that Marvell makes the infrastructure that connects them. When hyperscalers like Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft build AI data centers, they need more than just GPUs. They need custom silicon -- application-specific chips designed from the ground up for their particular AI workloads -- and they need the networking fabric that moves data between thousands of chips at speeds that general-purpose hardware can't match. Marvell builds both. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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