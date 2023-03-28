|
28.03.2023 14:21:24
AI Could Be a $14 Trillion Opportunity by 2030 -- 3 Stocks You Can Buy to Take Advantage
Ark Investment Management is a private firm focused on putting investors' money toward developing innovative technologies. It's led by Cathie Wood, one of the more vocal tech-sector bulls on Wall Street. Ark Invest buys shares in companies building the future and packages them into exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to give everyday investors simple, easy access to its strategies. Electric vehicles, robotics, fintech, healthcare technology, and artificial intelligence (AI) are just a few areas Ark Invest is betting on for the long term. Ark Invest recently issued its "Big Ideas 2023" report, which highlighted 14 industries that could deliver incredible value in the coming years. Artificial intelligence was the subject of a particularly bullish prediction: The firm believes AI will add $200 trillion to global economic output by 2030. Considering global gross domestic product (GDP) came in at just $96 trillion in 2021, Ark Invest's forecast points to explosive growth for the remainder of this decade. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!