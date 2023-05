AI Could Be a $14 Trillion Opportunity by 2030: Here Are 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This year has seen windfall gains for several artificial intelligence (AI) companies and start-ups. The launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT and the rapid expansion of its user base (100 million active monthly users in January) triggered an intense race in the tech sector to rapidly explore and commercialize AI capabilities. Ark Investment Management's Big Ideas 2023 report claims that AI software can earn up to $14 trillion in revenues by 2030.Despite all the excitement, it makes sense for retail investors to take a step back and learn to differentiate fantasy from reality. Betting on companies with unproven AI projects and technologies seems to be a risky proposition. Instead, opting for well-established companies with proven AI technologies can be an excellent way to tap into the $14 trillion AI revolution.With that in mind, here 's why Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) can prove to be top-notch AI stocks for long-term investors.