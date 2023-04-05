|
05.04.2023 11:52:00
AI Could Have a $7 Trillion Impact in 10 Years: Here Are 4 Top Stocks to Buy Now
"Significant disruption." That's the impact that Goldman Sachs thinks artificial intelligence (AI) will have on the labor market over the next few years. The Wall Street firm projects that generative AI could enable 300 million jobs globally to be fully automated, with as many as two-thirds of U.S. jobs partially automated by AI.But Goldman Sachs also thinks this significant disruption will lead to significant productivity gains. It estimates that AI could drive a 7% increase in annual global gross domestic product (GDP) over the next 10 years. This translates to an economic impact of close to $7 trillion. As you might expect, the AI market presents huge opportunities for investors. Here are four top AI stocks to buy now (listed in alphabetical order).Continue reading
