26.03.2024 20:39:00
AI Cryptos Surge, With These 3 Tokens Roaring Higher Today
For cryptocurrency investors, today's price action has been mixed, with each of the top 10 cryptos by market capitalization dropping over the past day, as of 2:30 p.m. ET. However, as is the case on any given day, there are always outperformers investors are watching more closely, with today being no different.Three cryptocurrencies with ties to artificial intelligence (AI)-related tailwinds are seeing marked rises in today's session. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP), Fetch.ai (CRYPTO: FET), and Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) are up 14.7%, 7.1%, and 2.9% respectively. Notably, Chainlink's most recent numbers reflect a steep decline off of this morning's peak, in which the token surged more than 15%.These moves are all reflective of broadly bullish investor sentiment around the recent AI rally in risk assets, which continues to permeate the digital asset space. However, each of these projects have their own idiosyncratic catalysts worth diving into.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
