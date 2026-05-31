Bloom Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A2JQTG / ISIN: US0937121079
|
31.05.2026 09:47:00
AI Energy Needs Are Sending Bloom Energy Stock Soaring. Is Now the Time to Buy?
Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) shares have been on an absolute tear lately. This clean energy stock and artificial intelligence (AI) power superstar was trading at about $20 per share this time last year. Before the market opened on May 27, shares were at $302 -- a 1,430% gain over the past year.Of course, any time a stock's price gains that much within a year, investors would do well to stand back and examine it with a level head. Does Bloom's business support this much growth, or are fundamentals getting crowded out by market hype?Bloom Energy makes solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. These giant boxes convert fuel, like natural gas, into electricity through an electrochemical process rather than by burning it. Bloom has been developing this technology for over 25 years, but its business has only recently taken off. Can you guess why? If not, here's a hint: artificial intelligence.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!