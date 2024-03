AI expected to continue driving Taiwanese stock market

BASED on the underlying FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped Index, the SGX FTSE Taiwan Index Futures contract provides exposure to about 119 large-cap and mid-cap stocks in Taiwan. As a region, the Taiwan stock market has posted new all-time highs, mainly driven by the artificial intelligence (AI) frenzy. In terms of total return, the contract is up by 9.74 per cent year to date (YTD), beating the Nasdaq’s 7.09 per cent YTD gain as at Mar 19. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times Zum vollständigen Artikel