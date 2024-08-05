AI-first Zoom Docs debuts on Zoom Workplace, enhancing meeting effectiveness and transforming team collaboration, document creation, and project planning

Optimize collaboration across Zoom Workplace with next-gen Zoom Docs; transform content from Zoom Meetings into actionable documents with AI Companion

Zoom Docs’ AI-first customizable design easily adapts to team and project needs, including documents, wikis, and tables, providing a single place to manage work

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) announced the rollout of Zoom Docs, its AI-first collaborative docs solution, starting today. Zoom Docs is powered by Zoom AI Companion, the company’s generative AI assistant available at no additional cost*, to help drive productivity and seamless collaboration throughout Zoom Workplace.

"Zoom Docs is our first Zoom Workplace product with generative AI built in from the ground up; it effortlessly transforms information from Zoom Meetings into actionable documents and knowledge bases, so teams can stay focused on meaningful work,” said Smita Hashim, chief product officer at Zoom. "Zoom Docs is included at no additional cost with Zoom Workplace paid licenses, creating even more value for our customers. With AI Companion available every step of the way, Zoom Docs is purpose-built to empower people to ‘work happy’ and give them more time back in their day.”

Zoom Docs transforms team collaboration

Zoom Docs can help solve critical challenges facing modern workforces, including time wasted on repetitive tasks, information overload, and facilitation of cross-functional alignment. By utilizing Zoom AI Companion to convert meeting outcomes into actionable documents, Zoom Docs can jumpstart content creation and adapt to different individual and team needs to help boost workers’ productivity.

Zoom Docs’ AI-first capabilities help Zoom Workplace users make teamwork more collaborative and effective, optimize productivity by keeping information organized, and reduce silos by empowering teams to communicate and share information more fluidly. Potential use cases for Zoom Docs include:

Meeting collaboration: Zoom Docs simplifies meeting collaboration with AI Companion by transforming meeting content into meaningful documents, centralizing meeting summaries with meeting docs, and facilitating co-editing on docs within meetings.

Business documents: Whether creating content, business proposals, or reports, AI Companion for Zoom Docs makes content generation, revision, summarization, and translation easy for global teams.

Project planning: Planning complex projects can be messy. Zoom Docs can help with time-saving templates for project briefs and tracking for a variety of use cases like product launches, marketing campaigns, and event management, consolidating project-related materials, and improving visibility across progress tracking, status updates, and timelines.

Information hub: Useful for knowledge-base creation, team onboarding, and goal tracking, users can build robust wikis for a single source of information.

Additional AI-first capabilities help teams do their best work

With the power of AI Companion, Zoom Docs simplifies work and brings information together for optimal results.

Turn AI Companion meeting summaries into easily editable docs, freeing up time spent on note-taking and manually copying notes into a shared document with templates for one-on-ones, stand-up meetings, brainstorming, project updates, discussions, Q&As, customer success, user feedback, and more.

Generate content based on AI Companion meeting transcripts. Use custom or preset commands or queries with AI Companion to further create and revise content.

Revise and summarize content such as articles, plans, and outlines, change tone and style, catch grammatical and spelling errors, and translate content into nine languages (with support for additional languages planned) for multilingual teams with AI Companion.



Maximize meeting effectiveness to drive better outcomes

Meetings are core to Zoom Workplace, and Zoom Docs builds on that experience by enhancing collaboration before, during, and after meetings, empowering users to stay more aligned and achieve better results.

Start and schedule meetings from a Zoom Doc to connect with colleagues and quickly streamline workflows.

Create, share, and co-edit docs during meetings. Meeting attendees can follow along with the presenter, co-edit, and comment on the doc in real time without leaving the meeting window. Attendees on mobile devices can view in-meeting doc collaboration without signing in.

Create an editable and shareable doc that includes relevant meeting information from a meeting in a customizable format.

Streamline permission sharing to reduce time spent granting access to docs with bulk permission settings for meeting attendees, and the ability to grant temporary access to meeting attendees to collaborate during the meeting. Users can also share Zoom Docs in Team Chat channels and with individuals in specific chats directly from Zoom Docs.

Share docs across Zoom Workplace via Zoom Team Chat or Zoom Mail or invite colleagues to collaborate live in Zoom Meetings to streamline editing.



Get work done in one place for better results

Adapt docs to different individual and team needs to keep collaboration fluid and information organized.

Customize docs with content blocks for texts, tables, images, charts, and more to help increase efficiency and reduce information management across multiple apps. Add data tables for team collaboration and planning to track assignments and projects. Add checklists, images, videos, and callouts to make the doc more engaging, and utilize the multi-column layout for greater flexibility in organizing content.

Customize docs with content blocks for texts, tables, images, charts, and more to help increase efficiency and reduce information management across multiple apps. Add data tables for team collaboration and planning to track assignments and projects. Add checklists, images, videos, and callouts to make the doc more engaging, and utilize the multi-column layout for greater flexibility in organizing content.

Embed content from across Zoom Workplace and third parties like Zoom Whiteboard, Google Drive, Figma, X, and YouTube to make information centrally accessible.

Stay organized by starring frequently used docs or quickly filtering docs by author for quick access.



Optimize team collaboration

Reduce silos and keep collaborators informed, connected, and aligned.

Keep an eye on progress using tables, checklists, and trackers for activities, due dates, status, and assigned owners, with various views like Kanban boards, calendars, and galleries.

Keep an eye on progress using tables, checklists, and trackers for activities, due dates, status, and assigned owners, with various views like Kanban boards, calendars, and galleries.

Organize team documents in dedicated wikis to provide central locations for shared information.

Group, filter, sort, and search data tables to easily visualize information and quickly locate the needed data.

Edit concurrently with up to 100 users in a single Zoom Doc, and tag teammates in edits and comments.

Quickly add, remove, and change permissions for internal teammates and external users to confidently share and collaborate on a doc's contents.



Zoom Docs with AI Companion is included with all paid Zoom Workplace plans*. Basic (free) users can create up to 10 shared docs and unlimited personal docs without AI Companion but can upgrade to Zoom Workplace Pro, Business, or Enterprise plans for access to AI Companion capabilities across Zoom Workplace, including Docs. Account owners and admins may enable or disable AI Companion for Zoom Docs.

Zoom Docs is available beginning today for users of the Zoom Workplace app, version 6.1.6 or later, which can be downloaded from the Zoom website , and users can also access Zoom Docs from the Docs web homepage or the Zoom Web App.

*Note: AI Companion is included at no additional cost with the paid services assigned to Zoom accounts. AI Companion, including AI Companion capabilities in Zoom Docs, may not be available for all regions and industry verticals.

About Zoom

Zoom’s mission is to provide one platform that delivers limitless human connection. Reimagine teamwork with Zoom Workplace — Zoom’s open collaboration platform with AI Companion empowers teams to be more productive. Together with Zoom Workplace, Zoom’s Business Services for sales, marketing, and customer care teams, including Zoom Contact Center, strengthen customer relationships throughout the customer lifecycle. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded (NASDAQ:ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Get more information at zoom.com .

