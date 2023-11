AI Girlfriends Are Here. Is the Online Dating Industry Ready?

OpenAI's ChatGPT and other generative artificial intelligence (AI) applications have raised all sorts of new issues (including some with negative implications) that industries across multiple sectors will now need to adapt to.As just one example, AI chatbots can convincingly mimic human communication, which poses a potential threat to jobs like writing or customer service but also unleashes a world of potential that was previously unavailable. The conditions under which AI could be used proved to be a notable point of contention in the recent Hollywood writers and actors strikes, with creators wary of their voices, likenesses, and intellectual property being digitally co-opted.There's also potential for these AI tools to solve real problems, and developers are already working to customize them to serve specific purposes. Some see an opportunity for chatbots to be used as a tool to mitigate loneliness, providing conversation partners for people who might be in need of one, like the elderly. In this sense, generative AI serves as a natural complement for the metaverse, a concept for an immersive, persistent 3D virtual world that has yet to gain significant traction with the public.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel