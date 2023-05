AI Has Helped These 3 Growth Stocks Double So Far in 2023. Is There More to Come?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's a compelling argument that 2023 will go down in history as the year artificial intelligence (AI) came of age. ChatGPT arrived on the scene late last year, demonstrating the latest advances in AI and fueling public interest. This sent many companies scrambling to jump on the AI bandwagon, while those that were already there got a lift.As a result, investors saw an opportunity and pounced, determined to profit from the next phase of the AI revolution. They might just be right. The global AI software market could represent a $14 trillion opportunity by 2030, according to Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management.In fact, three AI-adjacent stocks have been at the forefront, generating triple-digit gains since the beginning of 2023. Two still represent compelling investing opportunities, while one has yet to prove itself. Let's look at the three biggest AI-fueled winners so far in 2023, to decide which ones are still worth a peek.Continue reading