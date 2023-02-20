|
20.02.2023 16:31:35
AI Hype or Real Opportunity: What Nvidia Investors Need to Know
In today's video, Jose Najarro, Nick Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein discuss Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and what investors should watch for during its upcoming earnings report. Jose worries that a sharp increase in demand for server GPUs will create a supply glut in the data center market like the one in the consumer market. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the market prices of Feb. 16, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 18, 2023.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!