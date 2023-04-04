AI in Action

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Microsoft Corp."

How our customers are taking advantage of AIMicrosoft’s AI tools and technologies are designed to benefit everyone at every level in every organization. Our AI tools are used in workplaces, home offices, academic institutions, research labs and manufacturing facilities around the world, and they are helping everyone from healthcare researchers to farmers, software developers and security practitioners.Key AI statsMicrosoft AI powers billions of intelligent experiences every day through Microsoft products and services like Windows, Xbox, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams, Azure AI, Power Platform, Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Defender.Azure AI is used by over 85% of Fortune 100 companies today.Our customers and partners using Azure OpenAI Service represent Fortune’s Global 500 and Future 50 companies, Global Systems Integrators and startups, and span multiple industries including financial services, insurance, healthcare and manufacturing. From startups like Moveworks and Trelent, to multinational corporations like KPMG and PwC, over 1000 organizations are applying the capabilities of Azure OpenAI Service to advanced use cases such as customer support, conversational AI, summarization, writing assistance, customization, and gaining insights from data using search, data extraction, and classification.A recent Microsoft survey found that 89% of employees and business decision makers that have access to automation and AI-powered tools feel more fulfilled because they can spend time on work that truly matters. As a result, 9 in 10 hope they can apply AI solutions to even more tasks and activities.Less than two years since its launch, GitHub Copilot is already writing 46% of code and helps developers code up to 55% faster.Over 9 billion slides have been improved by AI in PowerPoint Designer so far.Editor’s AI-powered text predictions help 130 million users save 9 billion keystrokes each month, helping people express themselves more clearly and more quickly.Microsoft has the largest breadth and depth of threat signals: 43 trillion signals each day. We’re using AI-based protections in Microsoft Defender and other security offerings.Customer examplesEY uses Azure Form Recognizer and the Azure Custom Vision to automate and improve Optical Character Recognition and document-handling processes for its consulting, tax, audit and transactions services client, helping improve efficiency and accuracy of extracted data.Lufthansa CityLine taps Azure Video Analyzer, part of Azure Applied AI Services, to leverage high-quality data insights and improve aircraft turnaround efficiency.NBA uses Personalizer, part of Azure Cognitive Services, to turn billions of data points into insightful metrics to further engage fans.PepsiCo uses Azure Machine Learning to identify consumer shopping trends and produce store-level actionable insights. They used Azure AI to improve predictions by more than 40% for product recommendations.Progressive Insurance used Azure Text to Speech and Custom Neural Voice, part of Azure Cognitive Services, to bring their Flo chatbot to life.Providence healthcare system used Azure Health Bot, part of Azure Applied AI Services, to create an assessment bot to triage patients and answer questions about COVID-19.SAS Airlines uses Azure Machine Learning, its model interpretability capabilities and MLOps to build and monitor a complex fraud detection model for their EuroBonus loyalty program.PwC is using Azure OpenAI Service to monitor thousands of news articles daily and classify them into 200+ environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) topics for benchmarking purposes.Trelent is using the Codex model in Azure OpenAI Service to provide intelligent source code documentation to better onboard new engineers around the world. In addition to significant performance gains (cutting down on response times), using Azure OpenAI Service has also helped Trelent protect its customers from bad actors and encourage responsible use of AI, due to the comprehensive security and regulatory compliance built into Azure.CarMax used Azure OpenAI Service to help summarize 100,000 customer reviews into short descriptions that surface key takeaways for each make, model and year of vehicle in its inventory.RTL Deutschland, Germany’s largest privately held cross-media company, is using Dall-E 2 in Azure OpenAI Service to create personalized content for audio book readers, tailored to their age and gender. The company recently expanded their streaming service RTL+ to offer on-demand access to millions of videos, music albums, podcasts, audiobooks and e-magazines. Combining the power of DALL∙E 2 and metadata about what kind of content a user has interacted with in the past offers the potential to offer personalized imagery on a previously inconceivable scale.The post AI in Action appeared first on Stories.